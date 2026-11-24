Disney has greenlit the highly anticipated “Aquamarine” sequel series at Disney Channel and Disney+.

The series greenlight comes after a pilot order for the sequel series in June. “The Bold Type” creator Sarah Watson wrote the pilot and served as an executive producer alongside Susan Cartsonis, who originally produced the 2006 “Aquamarine” film and “Descendants 3.”

The live action coming-of-age series will follow Kenzi Richardson as Coral, the daughter of Aquamarine and Raymond. The former lifeguard now raises Coral as a single dad as his daughter unravels the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.

When she discovers her mother is a mermaid, Coral awakens her own magical powers that have been hidden beneath the surface. It is unclear whether Sara Paxton will return as Aquamarine in the sequel 20 years later after the original.

The ocean is calling! 🐚 Aquamarine: The Series is coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+. pic.twitter.com/NXmtR8YbH0 — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) November 24, 2026

However, Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman will return in their original roles as Claire and Raymond, respectively. The duo also executive produce the series. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the original film, directed the pilot and will also executive produce.

“‘Aquamarine’ is a timeless coming-of-age story, and we’re excited to bring its humor, heart and sense of wonder to a new generation,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family, said. “At its core, it’s a story about the power of friendship, self-discovery and believing in yourself. And with a stellar cast led by Kenzi Richardson, there’s a magical quality to this story that I think audiences everywhere will really connect with.”

“Aquamarine” TV series a go at Disney (Credit: Disney/Jackson Davis)

Richardson, Roberts and McDorman will be joined by Briella Guiza as Mia, Theodore Dalton as August and Annika Reese as Paige. Richardson is best known for her titular role in the musical comedy sitcom “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” at Disney Channel.

“Aquamarine” joins Disney+ and Hulu’s growing slate of coming-of-age series, including “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and “Coven Academy.”