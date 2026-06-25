‘Aquamarine’ TV Sequel Lands Pilot Order, Emma Roberts to Return as EP and Guest Star

“Aquamarine” is getting the TV sequel treatment at Disney.

Disney has ordered a pilot for a continuation of the 2006 mermaid coming-of-age movie starring Emma Roberts, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque and Sara Paxton. Roberts will return as an executive producer, and will reprise her role as Claire Brown as a guest star.

“The Bold Type” creator Sarah Watson will write the pilot and will serve as an executive producer alongside Susan Cartsonis, who served as a producer for “Aquamarine.”

“Aquamarine” director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who has also directed series like “Dead to Me” and “Ginny & Georgia,” is attached to return as director and EP.

The official logline for the pilot is as follows: “When teenaged Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance—and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface.”

The 2006 film followed best friends Claire (Roberts) and Hailey (JoJo) as they spend their last summer together before Hayley moves to Australia with her mom. Their summer is quickly shaken up when they discover a mermaid named Aqua (Paxton) washed up from a storm in their beach town with the goal of finding love.

The original film was written by John Quaintance, Jessica Bendinger and Alice Hoffman, though they are not attached to the pilot.

Watson has also written on Disney+ adaptation, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” and has writing credits on “Pure Genius,” “Parenthood” and “That’s So Raven.”