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Ariana Madix and Seth MacFarlane Drama ‘Future Housewives’ in Development at Peacock

Set in the “decadent asteroid colony of New Beverly Hills,” the scripted series promises a “sharply satirical yet surprisingly heartfelt reinvention of reality TV”

JD Knapp
Ariana Madix, Seth MacFarlane
Ariana Madix, Seth MacFarlane (Patrick Donovan/Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST)
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Ariana Madix and Seth MacFarlane are taking Peacock out of this world for their new scripted drama “Future Housewives,” now in development at the streamer.

“In the decadent asteroid colony of New Beverly Hills, wealthy socialites juggle bioengineered beauty regimens, ruthless rivalries and interplanetary scandals,” per the logline. “But when a young, starry-eyed outsider unexpectedly upends their glamorous world, it exposes just how far they’ve drifted out of touch in a society evolving beyond superficiality in this sharply satirical yet surprisingly heartfelt reinvention of reality TV.”

Madix is also set to star, Peacock announced on Wednesday.

The series comes from MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and Madix’s Over Fences for Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Written by EP Brannon Braga, MacFarlane and Madix will also executive produce alongside Erica Huggins, with co-EP Jaron Lanier and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald and Emily Kochman overseeing.

Madix first made a name for herself as the breakout star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spinoff “Vanderpump Rules,” and has since gone on to appear in “Dancing With the Stars,” “Chicago,” “St. Denis Medical” and is the current host of “Love Island USA.” MacFarlane, meanwhile, is most well-known as the man behind “Family Guy,” “Ted,” “The Orville” and “American Dad,” just to name a few.

“Future Housewives” notably marks the first scripted project from Over Fences.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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