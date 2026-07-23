‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Trailer Introduces Long-Lost Twins Ahead of October Premiere

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“Avatar: Seven Havens,” the latest series set in Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko beloved universe, will premiere on Oct. 9. The news was announced during San Diego Comic Con on Thursday with Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios sharing a first teaser for the highly anticipated new series.

The “Avatar” franchise is set in a universe where people called benders are able to control one of four elements: water, earth, fire and air. Only the Avatar, someone who emerges once a generation, is able to control all four elements. The franchise has followed the various Avatars over the year. “The Last Airbender” followed Aang, an airbender who was the last of his time and who helped the world escape the rule of the Fire Nation. “The Legend of Korra” followed a waterbender named Korra who opened the portals between the physical and spirit worlds, a decision that was originally made by the first Avatar Wan. Korra did so because she believed these two realms were meant to coexist. Now “Seven Havens” will show audiences what happened after Korra.

“Seven Havens” follows a young earthbender who becomes the Avatar during a time when the Avatar is thought to be humanity’s destroyer rather than its savior. In this new and dangerous world, she will be hunted by human and spirit foes alike. Only by joining forces with her long-lost twin can the sisters uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization itself collapses. Check out the first trailer below:

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The upcoming series stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

DiMartino and Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers of the animated series. Ethan Spaulding executive produces, and Sehaj Sethi is a co-executive producer. “Seven Havens” comes from Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios, and there will be 26 episodes in the first season of the show.

This year, the world of Avatar took over Comic Con’s Hall H for the first time thanks to a panel highlighting “The Last Airbender” spinoff movie, “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.” The panel featured a conversation with cast members Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten and Dionne Quan as well as co-creators Konietzko and DiMartino and director Lauren Montgomery. Janet Varney, the original voice of Korra, moderated the panel.

“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” will premiere globally on Paramount+ on July 25 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET.