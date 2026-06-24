‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Season 2 Trailer Gets Even Darker Ahead of Summer Premiere

“Batman: Caped Crusader” is ready to return.

The brilliant animated series, which counts J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves among its producers, will return to Prime Video this summer. It was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that Season 2 of “Batman: Caped Crusader” will stream in full on July 31. And ahead of launch, the streamer shared a new trailer. Watch it below.

Play video

“Batman: Caped Crusader” was developed by Bruce Timm, who worked on the hugely influential “Batman: The Animated Series.” “Caped Crusader” was, in many ways, a continuation of the work that Timm did on “The Animated Series,” but he pushed even further, amping up the sleek character designs and futuristic art deco world of the original series, while also pushing it to more emotionally complicated places.

And while the first season was an absolute blast, it is clear from the trailer that things are going to get even more complex in Season 2. There seems to be a level of violence and darkness that is very keeping with the character while also breaking new ground in terms of serialized animated storytelling. We’re all for it. Let “Batman: Caped Crusader” be as tough as it’s going to be.

Hamish Linklater returns as the voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne, with an expanded Rogues Gallery for Season 2, including appearances from The Riddler, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, Roxy Rocket (a character created by Timm and Paul Dini for the animated universe, first for a comic book) and, it appears, the Joker.

Annecy has been full of Batman-related content, from the world premiere of “Batman: Knightfall,” a movie based on the first part of an iconic comic book arc, to major announcements coming in the DC/Warner Bros. Animation panel on Thursday, to test footage from DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s inventive “Dynamic Duo.” Quite frankly, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of the animated worlds of the Dark Knight.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2 swings onto Prime Video on July 31.