‘Baywatch’ Reboot Casts Noah Beck as Series Regular

Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot has added Noah Beck to its cast.

Beck, who has parlayed his background as a creator into an acting career, has joined Fox series as a series regular, playing rookie lifeguard Luke.

The youngest in a family of firefighters, who chose the beach over the firehouse, Luke is described as “the ultimate charming SoCal beach boy, a surfer and a flirt, but when it comes to saving lives he’s one of the best,” per the official character description.

Luke finds a mentor and father figure in Stephen Amell’s Hobie Buchannon, who has grown up from the wild child seen in the original series to become Baywatch Captain.

In addition to Beck and Amell, the cast for “Baywatch” also includes Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene and David Chokachi, who reprises his role of Cody Madison.

The series follows Hobie as his world gets turned upside down when Charlie (Belkin), the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad, per the official logline.

Production on “Baywatch” begins this spring in Venice Beach as well as on the historic Fox Studio Lot in Century City, and is slated to launch on Fox as part of the 2026-27 broadcast season.

Beck has starred in Tubi’s “Sidelined” film series, most recently reprising his role as Drayton and executive producing “Sidelined 2: Intercepted.” He will soon appear in Danny Ramirez’s directorial feature debut, “Baton,” alongside Lewis Pullman, Camila Mendes and Becky G, among others.