TV Finally Remembers It’s Supposed to Be Fun | Commentary

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Twenty-six seconds into the first trailer for Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot, a plane crashes into a parasail, dragging two screaming girls into the watery abyss. There’s a lot of abs, slow motion and thigh-high swimsuits as the lifeguards literally jump into action. A few seconds later, Stephen Amell’s character rides the submerged plane like a kneeboard as his co-worker pulls him on speedboat.

It’s an insane, extravagant trailer that makes you question what the hell you just watched. And it’s exactly what TV’s been missing.

For the past decade and a half, so many shows have felt like they’ve been chasing in the footsteps of “Breaking Bad,” pushing the envelope of cable, broadcast and later streaming to tell more cinematic stories. More often than not, “cinematic” has been code for “bummer” as an increasing number of networks unveiled shows of varying quality about conflicted, navel-gazing antiheroes. TV shows being described as multi-hour movies became such a pervasive trend in the 2010s and early 2020s that “BoJack Horseman” mocked the description with a tongue-in-cheek letter to TV critics from its showrunner character Flip McVicker in Season 5.