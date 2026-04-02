‘Beef’ Season 2 Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan Are ‘The Right Wrong Person’ for Each Other

“Beef” is almost back on Netflix, and this time with double the drama.

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan star in the new season as Josh, the manager of a wealthy country club, and Lindsay, his wife. When the two get into a heated argument one night, they are captured on-camera by Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), a Gen Z couple who works in low-level positions at the club.

While the first trailer for “Beef” Season 2 puts Ashley and Austin at odds with Josh and Lindsay, this latest look shows a kinship between Ashley and Lindsay — potentially forming a wedge between the elder couple. When Ashley asks if Josh and Lindsay are happy, the latter responds by calling their relationship a band-aid for “the immense pain of knowing that you picked the wrong person.”

“Don’t people say you shouldn’t be looking for the right person, but actually the right wrong person?” Ashley asks. You can watch the trailer, which was released Thursday by Netflix, below.

The trailer, set to a cover of “Punching in a Dream” by The Naked and Famous, shows scenes of melancholy and mayhem spiraling out of this cross-couple conflict. Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and BM appear alongside the central quartet in the series, with Youn Yuh-jung as a main performer and Song Kang-ho as a guest actor.

Lee Sung Jin returns to his hit Emmy-winning anthology series as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Jake Schreier, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Anna Moench, Kitao Sakurai and Ethan Kuperberg serve as EPs, as do Mulligan, Isaac, Spaeny and Melton.

“Beef” Season 2 continues Lee’s vision of the series as an anthology, with each unconnected season spinning out of a distinct “beef” among different parties. While the first season starred Yeun and Wong (both Emmy winners) as two feuding individuals, the latest iteration of “Beef” ups the ante by making this a four-person affair, pitting two couples against each other.

“Beef” Season 2 premieres on Netflix on April 16.