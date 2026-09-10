‘Before I Let Go’ TV Adaptation Lands Series Order at Peacock

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“Before I Let Go” is getting a series adaptation at Peacock from Universal with Attica and Tembi Locke set as the series showrunners, the studio announced Thursday.

The drama series is based on Kennedy Ryan’s novel of the same name. The author and Malcolm D. Lee (“The Best Man,” “Girls Trip”) co-created the series and co-wrote the pilot. Lee will also direct the series.

“From the time I read Kennedy Ryan’s ‘Skyland’ series, I was fully engaged in the lives of these characters and invested in their outcomes,” Lee said. “Adapting the pilot with her has been an absolute treasure to experience and we plan on bringing all the feels to her fans and her new TV family. To be able to pass the baton to Attica and Tembi Locke is an absolute dream for this powerhouse team. Can’t wait to get started.”

“Before I Let Go” follows Yasmen and Josiah Wade as they face the harsh realization that love can’t solve everything. “The life they created fell apart — divorce and shared custody followed. Now, Yasmen is finally starting to find joy, but proximity to Josiah keeps the embers hot despite reopening old wounds. They are beginning to wonder if they’re truly ready to let go of everything they once had,” the series logline reads.

The novel is the first book in Ryan’s “Skyland” contemporary romance series that follows the divorced couple as they manage co-parenting while running a business together.

“Co-writing the pilot with Malcolm D. Lee and now imagining this world with Attica and Tembi is more than I even knew to ask for,” Ryan said. “These characters have meant so much to so many readers, and none of this would be possible without the people who have supported my work for years.”

“We love and feel uniquely suited to bring books about love, family and healing to screen. To do the work with the incredible team on ‘Before I Let Go’ is a dream,” the co-showrunners said.

The series will be produced by Universal Global Television and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group . Dominique Telson will executive produce for Blackmaled, Mike Jackson and John Legend will executive produce for Get Lifted Film Co., and Debra Martin Chase will executive produce for Martin Chase Productions.

The Locke sisters have worked together on the miniseries “From Scratch” and the upcoming series “Waiting to Exhale.” Attica has previously produced “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Empire.” Tembi has worked in front of the camera, acting in “Never Have I Ever” and “Proven Innocent.”