‘Bella From Barneys’ Series Lands at Amazon From Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage

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Fashion drama series “Bella From Barneys” received a series order from Amazon MGM Studios with Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage set to create, executive produce and showrun.

“Bella from Barneys” will follow Bella Baldwin, described as an outer-borough outsider with an eye for style, who lands a job in the stock room of the newly revived Barneys New York.

She talks her way into becoming a personal shopper to a top socialite client and is pulled into the cutthroat world of fashion, family secrets and into the orbit of the heir fighting to save the family business, according to the series logline.