‘Sterling Point’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

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“Sterling Point” is coming back for Season 2. Prime Video announced the renewal of the young adult series on Thursday.

The drama debuted on Prime Video on Aug. 5 and quickly became one of the streamer’s top series. It currently has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Created, directed and executive produced by co-showrunner Megan Park, “Sterling Point” follows Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a 17-year-old who was raised in New York City alongside her twin brother and loving adoptive father. Annie has a strict plan for her life, which is thrown out the window when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she discovers new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets.

In addition to Rubin, “Sterling Point” stars Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie as Ellis, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Rory, Bo Bragason as Oona, Keen Ruffalo as Connor, Jay Duplass as Steven, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe, Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Sully, Mabel Strachan as Maple, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers as and Missi Pyle as Denise Ballatine.

“It’s been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show,” said Park. “We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!”

“It’s been incredible to watch audiences fall in love with ‘Sterling’ Point in the way we did while making it. It’s truly a testament to Megan Park, our amazing cast, crew, Amazon and all of our partners, who put so much of themselves into the show,” said co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage from Fake Empire along with executive producers Tom Ackerley and Dani Gorin from LuckyChap. “We can’t wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for Season 2.”

“‘Sterling Point’ has captivated millions of viewers around the world, and it’s easy to see why,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios. “Megan, Josh and Stephanie, alongside our wonderful partners at Fake Empire and LuckyChap, crafted something truly special — anchored by strong performances from the phenomenal ensemble cast. We’re thrilled to bring audiences back to the island for Season 2.”