Betty Gilpin Confesses She’s ‘Forever Pitching’ a ‘Widow’s Bay’ Season 2 Return After Emmy Win

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Fresh off of winning the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series, Betty Gilpin revealed she’s “forever pitching” ways she could return for “Widow’s Bay” Season 2 to creator Katie Dippold.

“I’m forever pitching Katie Dippold via text (on) ways in which it would make sense in the world of the show for me to come back,” Gilpin told press after her Sunday Emmys win. “I feel like by her genius, demented ‘Widow’s Bay’ lore math, it doesn’t make sense for her to come back, but … c’mon just change it so I can come back.”

Not only did she love working on the show, but Gilpin, who played Sarah Westcott Warren in Season 1’s 18th century prequel episode, went on to say that the show’s creation and subsequent success has given her “renewed faith” in Hollywood.

“Katie Dippold’s brain and work and the fact that Apple made her show a reality gives me renewed faith in our industry, honestly — something so original and niche and strange and human having success in the mainstream — (it) gives me hope that we’re not totally lost in our industry,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin’s Emmy for outstanding guest actress was one of the eight wins taken home by “Widow’s Bay” on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, leading all other series.

The actress was, however, isolated from the majority of the show’s production, explaining that she and co-star Hamish Linklater embarked on a “strange little period indie movie at the end of the actual filming of contemporary ‘Widow’s Bay” that felt like “an island within an island.”

“The crew and writers had filmed all nine episodes before us, so to encounter all these people who were clearly brilliant and tired and had just taken a big risk, and then to watch that risk pay off immensely, it’s just so satisfying — a point for brilliant weird, creative people,” she said.

It was Linklater, who was on the plane to the Emmys with Gilpin, who encouraged her to prepare a speech in case she won the award, inspiring Gilpin to write a

“quick manic poem as women have done for centuries.”

“If by some fluke you win, a poem might give it a less boring spin.

“If you lose, whisper it drunk to your date, Allie Brie, whose toned shoulders we stand on for her work in TV.

“Thank you, ‘Widows Bay’ residents, [Katie] Dippold, [Hiro] Murai, to Hamish and Apple, our director Ti [West]

“To my reps Sean, Jenny, Andrea, Dara and Tony. Is it weird I say love you when we hang up the phony?

“Rhymings of vulnerability cloak. What we do means so much to me. That part’s not a joke

“Look, my family has nurses, a priest and a teacher. I’m a spray-tanned, narcissistic society leecher.

“But I want to thank all of the actors I’ve met — old ladies in dressing rooms, hot guys on sets.

“What a privilege to spend this life laughing at crafty, watching Shakespeare in theaters, half full and drafty.

“Our business is stupid, but actors are the bomb. From Martindale to Milioti, my dad and my mom

“To be cringe and elitist, which you’re free to find fault in. Let’s all lean toward Sam Shepard and less toward Sam Altman.”