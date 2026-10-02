Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $750,000 Prize?

The CBS competition series is also officially renewed for two more seasons

JD Knapp
and
Big Brother 28
"Big Brother" Season 28 cast (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The “Big Brother” trip through time has officially come to an end, with “Survivor” icon Rick Devens voted as the winner of Season 28.

Going into Thursday night’s 90-minute live finale, Taylor Brown and Devens had won the first two parts of the final Head of Household competition, leaving Drew Campbell’s fate in the hands of the third HoH winner.

Ultimately, Devens won the last game of the summer and chose to evict Campbell. Then, the jury of eliminated houseguests voted Devens as the winner 6-1 for the $750,000 prize. As the runner-up, Brown received $75,000.

Elsewhere in the finale, host Julie Chen Moonves also revealed Devens as America’s Favorite Houseguest via fan vote, winning an additional $50,000 over Campbell and Yash Patel. Additional highlights included Devens’ “betrayal” of Campbell, after Brown convinced him to evict his day-one ally because he wouldn’t have the votes to win otherwise, which sent Campbell to the jury in tears. The show also introduced the houseguests to Jason De Puy’s drag persona Salina EsTitties, “Drag Race” all star. Plus, Jack “Rome” Seymour and Lyric Medeiros are still in love — and close to moving in together.

big-brother-rick-devens-cbs
Rick Devens in “Big Brother.” (CBS)
Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
Read Next
'Hell's Kitchen': Gordon Ramsay Teases 'Hungriest Season' Yet With Chefs 25 and Under

This season also marked a special milestone for the competition series as it became the first primetime series to hit 1,000 episodes.

“I love the format, I love the gameplay, I love getting to know these houseguests for the summer. I love the fact that I love some of them, I love to hate some of them. I pretend I know how to play the game when I don’t have a clue how to do it,” George Cheeks, chair of TV Media at Paramount, previously said at the August celebration event. “But also, as the steward of CBS, what I love about this show is that you built and sustained water cooler TV. In spite of the fact that there’s so much audience fragmentation now, people are doing different things, there’s so much competition for mindshare, people still want to be part of the ‘Big Brother’ community.”

At the end of the finale, “Big Brother” was also renewed for Seasons 29 and 30, with casting already open for “BB29.” Makes sense, since “BB28” proved to be a ratings success, averaging 5.1 million multi-platform viewers — up 8% from last year.

See you next summer!

big-brother-gif
Read Next
‘Big Brother’ Hits 1,000 Episodes: How the CBS Competition Series Became Summer’s Longest TV Habit

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments