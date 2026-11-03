Netflix’s ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Finally Gets a Season 2 Release Date

The wait for “Blue Eye Samurai” Season 2 is finally over. Well, almost.

While an “early 2027” timeframe had previously been revealed for the Emmy-winning series, we now have the actual date – Jan. 19, 2027. It can’t come soon enough.

The first season of the adult animated series, created by the husband-and-wife duo of Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, debuted three years ago today, on Nov. 3, 2023. When the show premiered, it quickly established itself as an animated series unlike any other, mixing Eastern and Western influences and animation styles to create a singularly compelling, utterly brilliant experience.

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While the first season followed Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine) as she cut a swath of revenge through Edo-era Japan, the new season sees as Mizu’s “bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose,” per to the Tuesday synopsis.

Erskine returns for Season 2, along with Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Masi Oka and Kenneth Branagh, with new characters voiced by Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster and Sherry Cola. Blue Spirit is once again serving as the series’ animation studio.

“London in 1657 had a thriving culture of illicit activity, something that fittingly parallels our story of Japan,” Noizumi and Green told Tudum. “Mizu will have to navigate this dark underbelly amid a puritanical society that persecuted women as witches, closed bars and theaters, and even outlawed Christmas. If you know Mizu, she doesn’t take too kindly to repression, especially if it stands in the way of her revenge.”

And, yes, they acknowledged the very long wait for Season 2.

“First, we want to thank all of our viewers for waiting. Your enthusiasm is what energized us and helped us get here,” the pair added. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were 17th-century London or Edo Japan. The care that every single member of our team poured into researching those worlds, then crafting them brushstroke by brushstroke into breathtaking, moving art is nothing short of a miracle to us.”

Season 3, which will conclude the series, is also coming soon.