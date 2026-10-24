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Bradley Whitford Calls Out ‘West Wing’ Continuity Error That Flew Under the Radar

“Nobody’s ever brought it up,” the actor says

Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford speaks onstage during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – "The Diplomat" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
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Warning: The below features spoilers for “The West Wing” and “The Diplomat.”

While “The West Wing” may be a beloved series rewatched countless times in the last two-plus decades, Bradley Whitford noted that there is a continuity error that fans have yet to call out.

While promoting his Netflix show “The Diplomat” alongside fellow “The West Wing” alum Allison Janney, the performers reflected on the small similarities between the two political dramas. Namely, Whitford highlighted how he and Janney have both been shot on-camera for the shows.

For Whitford, his character, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Josh Lyman, was shot by assassins during the Season 2 premiere of “The West Wing.” As for Janney, her “Diplomat” character, President Grace Penn, was shot at during the final moments of the Season 4 premiere.

“Funny, we’ve both been shot,” Whitford quipped during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney in "The Diplomat" (Credit: Netflix)
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“That’s right,” Janney responded. “He was shot on ‘West Wing.’”

At this moment, Whitford called out a continuity error tied to this shooting story.

“You know what’s always weird about the end of ‘West Wing’? I was in bed with, finally, Jesus, with Donna [Janel Moloney],” he said. “I was uncovered in bed. And, afterwards, I was like, ‘You guys, I should have a scar.’”

He added: “This was before streaming. And now, you know, you have like, podcasts and [such]. Nobody’s ever brought it up.”

Janney joked in response that his observation was sure to get a reaction, quipping, “They will now.”

While Netflix has yet to officially renew “The Diplomat” for a fifth season, the fourth installment started out strong following its release on the streamer on Oct. 15.

As we previously reported, Netflix’s Emmy darling “The Diplomat” returned for its critically-acclaimed fourth season to 4.8 million views after four days, even with its debut week performance for Season 3. 

You can stream both “The West Wing” and ‘The Diplomat” on Netflix.

The-Diplomat
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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