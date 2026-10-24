Bradley Whitford Calls Out ‘West Wing’ Continuity Error That Flew Under the Radar

Warning: The below features spoilers for “The West Wing” and “The Diplomat.”

While “The West Wing” may be a beloved series rewatched countless times in the last two-plus decades, Bradley Whitford noted that there is a continuity error that fans have yet to call out.

While promoting his Netflix show “The Diplomat” alongside fellow “The West Wing” alum Allison Janney, the performers reflected on the small similarities between the two political dramas. Namely, Whitford highlighted how he and Janney have both been shot on-camera for the shows.

For Whitford, his character, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Josh Lyman, was shot by assassins during the Season 2 premiere of “The West Wing.” As for Janney, her “Diplomat” character, President Grace Penn, was shot at during the final moments of the Season 4 premiere.

“Funny, we’ve both been shot,” Whitford quipped during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s right,” Janney responded. “He was shot on ‘West Wing.’”

At this moment, Whitford called out a continuity error tied to this shooting story.

“You know what’s always weird about the end of ‘West Wing’? I was in bed with, finally, Jesus, with Donna [Janel Moloney],” he said. “I was uncovered in bed. And, afterwards, I was like, ‘You guys, I should have a scar.’”

He added: “This was before streaming. And now, you know, you have like, podcasts and [such]. Nobody’s ever brought it up.”

Janney joked in response that his observation was sure to get a reaction, quipping, “They will now.”

While Netflix has yet to officially renew “The Diplomat” for a fifth season, the fourth installment started out strong following its release on the streamer on Oct. 15.

As we previously reported, Netflix’s Emmy darling “The Diplomat” returned for its critically-acclaimed fourth season to 4.8 million views after four days, even with its debut week performance for Season 3.

You can stream both “The West Wing” and ‘The Diplomat” on Netflix.