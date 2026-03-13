‘Brilliant Minds’ Sets May Return as NBC Renewal Decisions Loom

“Brilliant Minds” will return to NBC after all, just one month after the network pulled the final six episodes from the schedule.

The network has yet to make a decision about the medical drama’s Season 3 renewal, but it will likely come ahead of its return date, Wednesday, May 27, as networks typically announce renewal and cancellation decisions before their upfront presentations in mid-May. The final six episodes of Season 2 will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

TheWrap reported last month that the medical drama appears to have the iffiest future on the NBC slate as the network dives headfirst into a pilot season this spring. NBC currently has five drama pilots in contention for the 2026–2027 season, including a reboot of “The Rockford Files.”

“Brilliant Minds” tapped four guest stars to join the latter half of the season. Ed Begley Jr. (“Better Call Saul,” “Young Sheldon”) plays Duke, a patriarch who attempts to make amends with his estranged son as his memories slip away. He is repped by Innovative Artists Talent & Literary and Constellation Media Group.

Anne Archer joins the medical drama as Bonnie, a kindhearted matriarch who must find a way to reconcile the future she dreamed of with the reality she faces. The Academy Award nominee is best known for her role in “Fatal Attraction,” as well as her television credits, including “The Dropout,” “Ghost Whisperer” and “Paper Empire.” She is repped by Defining Artists and LINK Entertainment.

The series will also see Mamie Gummer guest star as Regan, a psychiatric patient whose harrowing episodes estrange her from everyone at Hudson Oaks and who forms a relationship with Wolf. Gummer recently starred in “We Were Liars,” and her previous television credits include “DMZ,” “The Good Wife” and “True Detective.” She is repped by CAA.

Ana Ortiz joins as Alyssa, a formerly incarcerated woman determined to earn her way back into her old life. Her previous credits include “Goosebumps,” “Love, Victor” and “Ugly Betty.” She is repped by Gersh and GEF Entertainment.

New episodes of “Brilliant Minds” will premiere on NBC starting Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.