Bryan Cranston Says Daughter Taylor Dearden Nearly Put Her ‘Pitt’ Role to Use on Vacation: ‘Finally Have a Doctor in the Family!’ | Video

Taylor Dearden may be just a fictional doctor on “The Pitt,” but according to her dad Bryan Cranston, she nearly had to be a real one on a recent family vacation. But, her parents couldn’t have been prouder when it happened.

Cranston made his 10th, and likely final, appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night and, before he left, Colbert gave a shoutout to Dearden. The CBS host was curious if Dearden has gotten “lost in the sauce” of being on “The Pitt” and started thinking she has real medical expertise.

“I’ll tell you, we were just recently on vacation and there was a man in a restaurant who was choking, and my wife and I went, ‘Oh, that guy, that guy, I think he’s choking!’” Cranston said. And Taylor was up and running toward him.”

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Cranston joked that it happened in slow motion, even imitating Dearden running and busting out a stethoscope. For those unfamiliar, Cranston’s daughter plays Dr. Melissa King on the HBO series, which centers on doctors working in the ER and seeing some truly horrible situations.

The good news is, Dearden didn’t actually have to administer the Heimlich or anything to the choking man.

“Just as she’s getting to him, he caught his breath and he started breathing,” Cranston recalled. “He was OK! And she told him, Just take your time, take it slow.’ And we’re going, ‘My god, she’s like — we finally have a doctor in the family!’”

Cranston and Colbert then began imagining what it would’ve been like if Dearden instead ran up to the man and immediately reassured him that she’s an actress, and had him do acting exercises.

You can watch the exchange in the video above.