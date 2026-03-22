Carrie Anne Fleming, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dies at 51

Carrie Anne Fleming, known for her roles on “Supernatural” and “iZombie,” has died. She was 51.

Fleming’s February 26 death was confirmed Saturday by her costar Jim Beaver, who told Variety she died of breast cancer.

Fleming appeared on the series as Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer (played by Beaver). Her additional credits include “Motive,” “Continuum,” “Package Deal,” “Alice,” “Knights of Bloodsteel,” The 4400,” “The L Word,” “Supergirl” and “UnREAL.” She also had roles in the films “Good Luck Chuck,” “Married Life,” and “Happy Gilmore.”

Her acting career began when she was cast on “Viper” and then in “Happy Gilmore.” She first apppeared on “Supernatural” as a background actor in 2006 and was brought back to the show four years later in a recurring role.

Fleming most recently had a recurring role on the horror series “iZombie.”

She also had a role in an episode of “Masters of Horror” titled “Jenifer.” In a 2005 interview she explained the episode was based on a comic series. The source material was “from a creepy comic book series. So she’s got really nice blonde hair and really nice body but then a face like a Morlock.”

“But what happens at the beginning is, she just wreaks havoc on people’s lives. She’s so vulnerable and they want to take care of her because they see her being attacked by a regular-looking man so it looks like [she’s the victim],” she explained of her character. “And then the main character, played by Steven Weber, he saves her. Then brings her home only to discover that she starts eating his family and the house pets, the neighbors. In the end, he ends up trying to kill her himself.”

Carrie Anne Fleming was born August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia. She studied drama in Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company, which are both located in Victoria, British Columbia. She is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose.