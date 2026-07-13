Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Gets an Eerie First Look From Prime Video

Things aren’t what they seem in the first look for “Carrie,” Prime Video’s upcoming series based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The streamer shared several tense images from upcoming series on Monday.

The eight-episode series comes from horror visionary Mike Flanagan and is expected to premiere in the fall. The series follows misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell), a teenager who has spent her life hidden inside the home of her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). When her father’s tragic death forces Carrie to attend a public high school, she’ll have to navigate a bullying scandal that’s tearing through her community as well as the awakening of her mysterious telekinetic powers. The series is a modern day take on the iconic horror staple and aims to expand King’s original story as it asks “whether we’re witnessing the making of a hero, a monster or something far more complicated,” according to a press release for the series.

In addition to Howell and Sloyan, “Carrie” stars Siena Agudong (“Resident Evil”) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (“Fire Country”) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (“My Life with the Walter Boys”) as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota (“The Buccaneers”) as Tina, Arthur Conti (“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (“The Running Man”) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (“Prey”) as Miss Desjardin and Matthew Lillard (“Man of Tomorrow”) as Principal Grayle.

The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Flanagan, who’s known for “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” Flanagan will also direct four episodes, and King serves as an executive producer. The series is an Amazon MGM Studios production.

Check out the first look images below:

Summer Howell in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Siena Agudong, Joel Oulette in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Thalia Dudek, Summer H. Howell, Alison Thornton in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Amber Midthunder in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Samantha Sloyan in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Arthur Conti, Alison Thornton in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Summer H. Howell in “Carrie” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Flanagan is no stranger to Stephen King adaptations, having previously directed “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel movie to “The Shining,” as well as “Gerald’s Game.” And “Carrie” is one of the most beloved books in King’s vast bibliography.

Published in 1974, “Carrie” launched King’s career, selling more than 350 million copies worldwide and spending more than 14 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list. Two years after its publication, Brian De Palma adapted the novel into a movie that was nominated for an Academy Award. This year is the 50-year anniversary of De Palma’s iconic movie.