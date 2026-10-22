‘Carrie’ Is Queen of Nielsen Streaming Charts With Nearly 1.3 Billion Minutes in 5 Days

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“Carrie” debuted as queen of the Nielsen streaming charts, landing as the top overall streaming title with 1.26 billion minutes viewed in five days.

Mike Flanagan’s series adaptation of the classic Stephen King horror tale premiered Oct. 7 on Prime Video, introducing the modern-day take starring Summer H. Howell as the titular telepath and Samantha Sloyan as her abusive and overprotective mother. Adults 18-49 represented 58% of viewing in the report for the week of Oct. 5-11.

“Carrie” notably marks the second-best Prime Video series debut in Nielsen’s Top 10 this year among the platform’s first-season shows, landing only behind “Reacher” spinoff “Neagley,” which gathered 1.8 billion minutes in the same timeframe. It was ahead of the Nicole Kidman-led “Scarpetta” (952 million minutes), “Ride or Die” (869 million minutes) and “Spider-Noir” (852 million minutes).

This comes as Carrie announced its Season 2 renewal early on Thursday. “Neagley” and “Scarpetta” also landed renewals, while “Ride or Die” and Spider-Noir” were canceled earlier this year.

“Carrie” also marks Prime Video’s sixth No. 1 overall appearance on the Streaming top 10 in the past eight weeks, with hit series “Reacher” landing the other five.

Beyond Prime Video, this week saw Netflix Canadian monster drama “Below” debut to 1.19 billion minutes on Oct. 8. Gen X and Millennials accounte for most of its viewing, with 58% of the audience landing in the 25-64 demo. Third place overall went to the limited series “East of Eden,” starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist, with 1.16 billion minutes.

Other highlights from this week’s charts was the end of “Ted Lasso” Season 4, which ended its run accumulating a total of 5.5 billion viewing minutes in the US over the course of 10 weeks. That marks a 10% increase from Season 3 at the 10-episode mark. “The Big Bang Theory” continued its domination of the acquired for the 13th consecutive week, grabbing 812 million minutes on HBO Max.

“American Horror Story” snagged 598 million minutes on Hulu as its 13th installment continued rolling out. It has charted in the three weeks since this season began, which explains its early renewal for Season 14 earlier this week.