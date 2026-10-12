Catherine Laga’aia and Deacon Phillippe to Lead ‘Spaceship Earth’ Pilot for Disney+

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Catherine Laga’aia and Deacon Phillippe will headline Disney+’s “Spaceship Earth” pilot.

The project, inspired by the EPCOT attraction of the same name at Disney World, hails from writer, executive producer and showrunner Jason Fuchs, who writes alongside Michael Waldron. Lee Toland Krieger is also attached as a director and EP.

The official logline is as follows: “When a mission to avert an imminent global cataclysm goes awry, a small band of teenagers from Earth’s past and future must join forces to confront a threat as vast and mysterious as time itself.”

Fuchs executive produces via Five Ten Productions while Waldron EPs through Anomaly Pictures alongside Adam Fasullo. Adam Fishbach also serves as an EP for Fishbach Productions.

Laga’aia is best known for starring as Moana in Disney’s 2026 live-action film of the same name, in which she starred opposite Dwayne Johnson. She previously starred in limited series “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” alongside Sigourney Weaver, Leah Purcell and Charlie Vickers, and can soon be seen in Nick Annas’ 2027 feature “Crashout.”

Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, can be seen in Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” Prime Video’s “Motörheads” and more recently Jesse Behrenwald’s “Brother Save Us.” He’s currently filming Netflix romcom “Better Than the Movies,” based on Lynn Painter’s YA novel and written and directed by Julia Hart, and will soon be seen in “4 Kids Walk Into a Bank,” also starring Liam Neeson.

Laga’aia is repped by CAA, Venture Entertainment Partners and The Agency at AIPA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Phillippe is repped by CAA, LBI and Ziffren Brittenham.