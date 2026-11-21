Catherine, Princess of Wales, is opening up about her experience with cancer in a new BBC documentary that explores the impact of her diagnosis and the process of finding hope during recovery.

The film, titled “Heal with The Princess of Wales,” centers on the royal’s completion of the National Three Peaks Challenge, an undertaking that required her to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa in Wales in 24 hours. Catherine completed the feat in June in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

However, the 30-minute documentary goes beyond the physical accomplishment. According to the BBC, “the Princess reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys. Together, they explore the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person, and the people, places and experiences that can help us heal.”

In the trailer released Saturday, Catherine looks back on how her cancer had changed her perspective on life.

“Cancer does change you,” she said. “It changes your body. It changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”

Catherine also spoke about the importance of connection during the healing process, describing recovery as an ongoing journey rather than a single milestone.

“How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty,” she explained. “It’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone.”

The film was directed by Benji Jackson and produced by Detail Films. Broadcaster Kirsty Young introduces the documentary, which also features an original score by Erland Cooper.

Catherine first publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, following abdominal surgery earlier that year. She announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy and revealed in January 2025 that she was in remission. She has not publicly identified the type of cancer she had.

According to Kensington Palace, proceeds from the film’s international distribution will benefit The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.



“Heal with The Princess of Wales” will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Nov. 29. It will subsequently air in the United States on NB on Nov. 30., before being able to stream on Peacock on Dec. 1.

The trailer for “Heal with The Princess of Wales” below: