‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Drop 6% Amid Bari Weiss, ’60 Minutes’ Turmoil

As Bari Weiss continues to face turmoil at CBS News, “CBS Mornings” has faced ratings lows as the program drops 6% from its 2026 average.

The Gayle King-centered show notably saw a ratings dip in the aftermath of Scott Pelley’s termination from “60 Minutes,” which came on Tuesday, June 2 after a Monday clash in which Pelley accused Weiss of “murdering” the program.

On June 3, “CBS Mornings” averaged 1.8 million total viewers and 313,000

viewers in the key 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen figures, though the total viewership fell 11% by the next day, when the program brought in 1.59 million

total viewers. Demo viewers also slipped 28% to reach 225,000 viewers.

“CBS Mornings” rebounded in the coming weeks, though viewership from June 3-June 14 was down 6% when compared to the show’s 2026 average so far.

Ratings for “CBS Mornings” have, however, benefitted from Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a right-wing voice previously on “The View,” hosting alongside King and Nate Burleson. During the three days that Hasselbeck hosted the show in June, CBS Mornings rose 5% among total viewers and 2% in the demo when compared to the week prior.

On Tuesday, June 16, total viewers were up 10% and demo viewers were up 8% compared to the previous Tuesday, and on Wednesday, June 17, the show was up 9% in total viewers and 15% in the demo compared to the previous Wednesday. On both days, the show saw a rise among women 25-54, with Tuesday’s show up 19% compared to the prior week and Wednesday’s episode up 31% in the demo.

Overall, however, “CBS Mornings” is averaging 1.7 million total viewers and 275,000 viewers in the demo, its lowest-rated June so far, following up on the worst-rated May the show has seen. A CBS News insider notes, however, that ratings in the 25-54 demo are tracking up from Q1 to Q2, which would notably be the first time the show has seen growth in this time frame.