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‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Drop 6% Amid Bari Weiss, ’60 Minutes’ Turmoil

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But “The View” alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck boosted ratings, especially among women 25-54

CBS Mornings
"CBS Mornings" (Credit: CBS)

As Bari Weiss continues to face turmoil at CBS News, “CBS Mornings” has faced ratings lows as the program drops 6% from its 2026 average.

The Gayle King-centered show notably saw a ratings dip in the aftermath of Scott Pelley’s termination from “60 Minutes,” which came on Tuesday, June 2 after a Monday clash in which Pelley accused Weiss of “murdering” the program.

On June 3, “CBS Mornings” averaged 1.8 million total viewers and 313,000
viewers in the key 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen figures, though the total viewership fell 11% by the next day, when the program brought in 1.59 million
total viewers. Demo viewers also slipped 28% to reach 225,000 viewers.

“CBS Mornings” rebounded in the coming weeks, though viewership from June 3-June 14 was down 6% when compared to the show’s 2026 average so far.

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Ratings for “CBS Mornings” have, however, benefitted from Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a right-wing voice previously on “The View,” hosting alongside King and Nate Burleson. During the three days that Hasselbeck hosted the show in June, CBS Mornings rose 5% among total viewers and 2% in the demo when compared to the week prior.

On Tuesday, June 16, total viewers were up 10% and demo viewers were up 8% compared to the previous Tuesday, and on Wednesday, June 17, the show was up 9% in total viewers and 15% in the demo compared to the previous Wednesday. On both days, the show saw a rise among women 25-54, with Tuesday’s show up 19% compared to the prior week and Wednesday’s episode up 31% in the demo.

Overall, however, “CBS Mornings” is averaging 1.7 million total viewers and 275,000 viewers in the demo, its lowest-rated June so far, following up on the worst-rated May the show has seen. A CBS News insider notes, however, that ratings in the 25-54 demo are tracking up from Q1 to Q2, which would notably be the first time the show has seen growth in this time frame.

Scott Pelley attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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  1. themandoist@gmail.com Avatar
    themandoist@gmail.com

    Trump the Felon & Abuser > Ellison > Scari Weiss = 💩💩💩