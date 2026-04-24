Charlize Theron Sasses Seth Meyers for Poking Fun at Her: ‘Am I Supposed to Feel Good in This Interview?’ | Video

Seth Meyers isn’t shy about poking some fun at his celebrity guests, but on Thursday night, Charlize Theron sassed him right back. After one dig in particular, the actress point blank asked if she was meant to feel good during the interview or not.

Theron stopped by the NBC show in support of her new film “Apex,” which is now streaming on Netflix. Throughout the interview, Meyers cracked his typical jokes, including one that poked fun at how tall Theron is, and why that would’ve caused problems for her as a dancer. Theron laughed along in good spirits, until Meyers eventually called her out for the fact that she’s always getting injured and yet does her own stunts anyway.

“Am I supposed to feel good in this interview?” Theron joked, after taking a long pause to collect herself. “I just want to know what you’re, like, what am I –“

Play video

“And when it’s over, I do, I would like you to fill out — we would welcome a Yelp review,” Meyers joked back, earning another big laugh from Theron.

The actress conceded that she is indeed accident prone, but that she’s “used to it now,” and joked that it makes for a good topic of conversation at dinner. More seriously, she added that knowing how accident prone she is allows her to prepare for her stunts even more, as she warns the team behind them to be ready for the most unexpected situations.

You can watch Charlize Theron’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.