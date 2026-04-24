Seth Meyers Traces the Mets’ 2006 Curse Back to Trump Lurking in Photo: ‘Like Forrest Gump, but Only for Bad Stuff’ | Video

The Mets snapped a 12-game losing streak on Wednesday night, easing fears at “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that the NBC team might’ve been the reason for the losses. But on Thursday night, Meyers actually traced the team’s bad luck back to a single image from 2006 — one where President Trump can be seen lurking in the background.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, Meyers avoided going straight into political news, instead opting to celebrate the Mets’ win. He immediately explained that his crew, which is full of Mets fans, had started to think they cursed the team when Mr. and Mrs. Met stopped by the show at the start of the season and gifted Cue Card Wally a jersey, even though he’s a Yankees fan. But, Meyers then explained that the curse actually goes back much further.

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“In 2006, the Mets were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cardinals when their star player, Carlos Beltrán, struck out looking,” Meyers recalled. “It’s one of the Mets fans’ most painful memories that started a decade-long spiral for the team. Now I’m going to show you a picture of that horrible moment. See if you spot any familiar faces.”

At that, an image of the moment appeared, and sure enough, Donald Trump could be seen in the crowd.

“Oh my God!” Meyers bellowed. “Oh, my God. He is like Forrest Gump, but only for bad stuff.”

“My favorite part of that picture is how Trump’s not even wearing any Mets stuff,” the late night host continued. “He’s not wearing a raincoat, he’s just standing there in a suit at a baseball game, like a business angel of death. It’s like a horror movie where some teenagers steal cufflinks off a dead body, and then they see this dude everywhere they go.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.