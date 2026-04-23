Seth Meyers Awkwardly Tries to Moonwalk With Colman Domingo: ‘You Gotta Put Some Stank on It’ | Video

Seth Meyers got a quick lesson on how to moonwalk from Colman Domingo on Wednesday night, but don’t worry, the NBC host still can’t moonwalk.

Domingo stopped by “Late Night” in support of his new film “Michael,” a biopic about Michael Jackson in which Domingo plays the Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson. Though it’s Michael who was always known for the dance move, Meyers was curious if Domingo could’ve also done it in the film, had he been asked. The actor was confident in his abilities — so much so that he offered Meyers a lesson on the spot.

“I can walk backwards,” Meyers quipped.

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Domingo quickly popped up to demonstrate the technique, earning cheers from the audience as he flourished his fabulous coat with it. Then, it came time for Meyers’ attempt.

“But I feel like — but if you watch, like, this is just as fast,” Meyers said, as he quite literally just walked backwards.

“That’s like the laziest way possible,” Domingo retorted with a laugh.

Meyers then made another attempt, trying a bit harder this time, and earning encouragement from Domingo to “put some stank on it” as he demonstrated the move again. The late night host agreed that that was what Michael Jackson always did, but immediately started heading back to his desk.

“I think you are underestimating how little people want to see me put stank on anything,” Meyers said, cracking up Domingo.

You can watch the full dance lesson from “Late Night” in the video above.