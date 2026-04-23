Seth Meyers Spots Quote About Kash Patel That Would Be ‘Great Title for the First History Textbook’ About Trump Era | Video

When it comes time for history textbooks to discuss President Trump’s run in full, Seth Meyers has a suggestion for the title. It actually comes from a government official directly, who was speaking about FBI director Kash Patel.

The NBC host largely devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night to digging in on The Atlantic’s report on Patel‘s alleged drinking habits, which has since led to the FBI head filing a $250 defamation lawsuit. Among the claims in the report, which cited more than two dozen anonymous source, was one that Patel once had trouble logging into a government computer, and immediately began panic-texting aides that he’d been fired.

“So he freaked out and told everyone he was fired, but it turned out it was just a technical glitch. In fact, one FBI official said of Patel’s freak out, ‘It was all ultimately bulls–t,’” Meyers said, stifling a chuckle. “And I, for one, think that would make a great title for the first history textbook about the Trump era.”

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In a press conference this week, Patel was asked directly about that incident, and he responded by asking how many people in the room actually believe that it’s true.

“I do!” Meyers said excitedly. “I do, I do, I do, I do, I do. I do! I mean, I don’t know for sure if it’s true, but I definitely believe it’s possible. I mean, we saw you crushing beers in the locker room after the men’s Olympic hockey team won gold. That definitely looks like a guy who might not remember his password the next day.”

“I can definitely imagine you sitting down at your computer drunkenly crying because you can’t log in,” Meyers continued. “‘Why won’t the beach ball stop spinning?!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.