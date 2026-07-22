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Chuck Lorre Pokes Fun at Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger at ‘Big Bang’ Spinoff Premiere

“We are so grateful that we got to stay in Los Angeles and make the show here,” the legendary sitcom creator adds of “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”

JD Knapp
Chuck Lorre, John Ross Bowie, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Chuck Lorre and John Ross Bowie at the premiere of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 21, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for HBO)
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While it remains to be seen if Stuart can save the universe or not, Chuck Lorre has spent the last three decades keeping the sitcom formula alive.

The legendary comedy series creator is back for a third “Big Bang Theory” spinoff this week with “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” on HBO Max, once again ditching his classic multi-cam setup for a unique single-cam exploration into different genres. But regardless, he still managed to bring some jokes to the premiere on Tuesday — and at Warner Bros.’ expense, no less.

“This is a dream come true for me. Some of you know, this began about 12 years ago, and to be here today, having gotten to work with these incredible men — and we’ve been talking about this endlessly — this was the most amazing crew ever: set design, set decorating, costumes, props, sound, special effects,” Lorre told the crowd. “This is well beyond what we were hoping for, and we are so grateful that we got to stay in Los Angeles and make the show here.”

“By the way, I don’t know if your phones have started buzzing yet, but big news: the Ellison-Paramount thing fell through. Chipotle is buying Warner Bros. Chipotle-WB,” he continued. “Again, our heartfelt thanks to all for carrying us and making this a reality; Kevin, Lauren, Brian, John. It was just a privilege and just a joy to watch you guys kill it every every episode.”

The sci-fi series follows “TBBT” characters Stuart, Denise, Bert and Barry as they attempt to rectify some multiverse-altering calamity brought on by Leonard, Sheldon and Howard. The original sitcom ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 2007 to 2019, followed by “Young Sheldon” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” “Stuart” hails from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lorre was joined by his fellow co-creators Bill Prady and Zak Penn for the red carpet event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Other notable guests included stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, as well as Riki Lindhome, Mary Holland, Wil Wheaton, Felicia Day, Dean Norris, Joshua Malina, Kay Brown, Tal Anderson, Casey Bloys and theme song composer Danny Elfman.

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” premieres Thursday on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. logo displayed on the water tower at Warner Bros. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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