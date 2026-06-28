CNN CEO Tells Paramount He Won’t Share Network Oversight Amid Bari Weiss Speculation | Report

Amid Bari Weiss’ tumultuous tenure overseeing CBS News, anxieties are high at another cable institution that could soon come under her purview.

Tensions are high at CNN ahead of Paramount’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which would add the network to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison’s portfolio. CNN CEO Mark Thompson told Paramount executives that he would not share oversight of the network with another executive, two individuals briefed on the discussion told the New York Times.

Thompson’s stance comes in the midst of ongoing speculation that Ellison may tap Weiss to oversee CNN in addition to CBS News, something he is considering doing, the NYT reported.

When reached by TheWrap, CNN declined comment and Paramount had no comment, but CNN reaffirmed that Thompson’s role is Chairman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of CNN.

Ellison is looking to close his acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by July, and while the merger has been given the seal of approval by Trump’s DOJ, it faces a potential legal challenge by State AGs, including California’s Rob Bonta.

“The merger of Warner Bros and Paramount is not a done deal and remains under investigation by my office,” Bonta said after the DOJ stated it didn’t find any issues with the deal.

The potential addition of Bari Weiss to CNN has been singled out as cause for concern from many in the media as they’ve watched CBS News stumble over hurdle after hurdle in her quest to reshape the network to what she sees as a more centrist political view. CBS Evening News ratings have sagged despite a shakeup that put Tony Dokoupil in the anchor chair, and after Scott Pelley was fired from “60 Minutes” in a public brawl over newly installed leadership and layoffs, ratings for “CBS Mornings” dipped.

Anderson Cooper, one of the most popular anchors in all of cable news, quit “60 Minutes” as a result of Weiss’ changes, but now faces the prospect of working for her once again should she be given oversight over CNN.