Colbert Pokes Fun at Trump for Not Understanding the Game of Uno: ‘I Have All the Cards’ | Video

Stephen Colbert spent a large portion of his Monday night monologue celebrating May the 4th with his fellow “Star Wars” nerds, but the “Late Show” host also made sure to find some time to poke fun at President Trump in there, too.

After the Commander-in-Chief shared a meme to Truth Social upon his rejection of Iran’s one-month deal to end the war, the CBS late night comedian couldn’t help but notice something off about Trump’s post.

“Trump rejected the offer, and yesterday he posted this image, saying, ‘I have all the cards,’” Colbert mocked over an image of the president holding six wild cards. “Which, you may have seen this, is cool, except you might notice the cards Trump is holding are from the game Uno, where, quite famously, the object is to get rid of all your cards.”

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“‘I have so many cards, no, I have so many cards. Look at this,” his impression continued. “This idiot over here just played a Draw 4, I get to draw four more. I got so many cards — I got the three of hearts, I got the Blockbuster membership, Charizard.”

Elsewhere in the “Late Show” segment, Colbert offered his takes on Spirit Airlines going under, gas prices going up and even a crazy freak accident pulled from the headlines. Watch it all in the clip, above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.