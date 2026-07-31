Colson Whitehead’s ‘Harlem’ Trilogy Series Adaptation Lands at Apple TV

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem” trilogy book series is in early development at Apple TV.

The crime series will be based on his bestselling novels, including “Harlem Shuffle,” “Crook Manifesto” and his latest “Cool Machine,” which was published July 21.

The adaptation marks a next step for “Silo” creator Graham Yost. He and Aric Avelino (“American Gun”) will adapt the books into a series at Apple with Barry Jenkins attached as an executive producer. Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak from Pastel, Melissa Bernstein from Special Interests will also executive produce alongside Whitehead.

This is not Whitehead’s first adaptation of his material work. His 2019 novel “The Nickel Boys” inspired the 2024 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture. He also previously collaborated with Jenkins on the adaptation of his book “The Underground Railroad,” which was turned into a 2021 miniseries for Amazon Prime Video. Both novels won the Pulitzer prize.

Whitehead’s “Harlem” trilogy is set in New York City and spans from the 1950s to the 80s. The trilogy combines crime fiction with biting social satire. The books follow furniture salesman Ray Carney, an upstanding man to his customers who maintains a facade from his past. Coming from a family line in the Harlem underground crime scene, Carney must wrestle with his old and new life.

The first book, “Harlem Shuffle,” follows Carney in the 1950s and early ’60s as the neighborhood sees major economic and cultural upheaval. The second installment, “Crook Manifesto,” exists amid the riots and the rise of counter culture in the 1960s and 70s. And the latest release “Cool Machine,” which made Barack Obama’s summer reading list, follows Carney’s story into the 1980s as the city emerges from financial ruin and decline.

TheWrap reached out to Apple for comment. Variety first reported the news.

Whitehead is repped by CAA and Aragi, Inc.