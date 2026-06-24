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Genndy Tartakovsky to Mount ‘Conan the Barbarian’ Animated Series for Cartoon Network Studios and Prime Video | Exclusive

Annecy 2026: Tartakovsky first pitched the project in 2008, now nearly 20 years later, it’s finally happening

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(Photo credit: Cartoon Network Studios/Prime Video)

“Conan the Barbarian” is coming to Prime Video via a new animated series from animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network Studios.

Tartakovsky first pitched an animated version of the character, created by Robert E. Howard in 1932, in 2008. Various networks and streamers were interested in the project, but now it has a firm home with Prime Video. It just entered development, so it will be a while before we see anything from the series. In a pre-taped video message that played at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Tartakovsky joked that maybe he’d be able to share some animatics next year and some rough animation the year after that.

The official logline for the new series reads: “After finding love in the pirate queen, Bêlit, a battle-hardened Conan defies gods, fate and even death to save her from a dark sorcery that threatens to destroy everything.”

Tartakovsky will serve as executive producer and showrunner on “Conan the Barbarian” and is joined by other executive producers Darrick Bachman, Fred Malmberg and Mark Wheeler.

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In the video, Tartakovsky said that he’s always felt a connection to Howard, a pulp novelist who is largely considered the father of the sword and sandal genre, which “Conan the Barbarian” is very much a part of. You can feel the influence of Howard in Tartakovsky’s work, particularly “Primal,” his Emmy-winning Adult Swim animated series that is set on a brutal, fantasy-filled primordial Earth.

“Conan the Barbarian” will mark the first time that Tartakovsky has worked with a preexisting IP since his “Clone Wars” micro-series for Lucasfilm back in 2003. The status of his “Game of Thrones” animated spinoff, which was revealed earlier this year, is unclear.

Tartakovsky’s relationship with Cartoon Network stretches back to the beginning of his career and includes such favorites as “Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack” and “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.”

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Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

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