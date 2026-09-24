‘Daily Show’ Applauds Melania Trump’s Female Empowerment Initiative: ‘More Women in the Illuminati!’

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“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic mocked First Lady Melania Trump‘s new Imperia initiative and forthcoming documentary series, jokingly calling her the “only living person to ever haunt the White House.”

On Wednesday, the first lady rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in order to promote Imperia, her new network and initiative intended to promote greater economic and executive power for women. The network’s members include powerful CEOs, wealthy corporate founders and entrepreneurs.

Lydic, for her part, could not hide her skepticism about the initiative. “This is exciting. It’s like I’ve always said, ‘More women in the Illuminati!’” the “Daily Show” comedian sarcastically remarked.

In addition to her appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, Trump stopped by Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning. One of the show’s hosts, Brian Kilmeade, used the presence of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia, to ask why foreigners of her origin “fully understand the gift of freedom and liberty better than Western Europeans and sometimes better than Americans.”

Trump’s reply was likely not what Kilmeade expected. “I grew up under communism and, actually, I didn’t miss anything. I feel I had a very beautiful childhood,” the first lady said, much to Lydic’s delight.

“Damn! Kilmeade tossed up his softball and Melania spiked it right into his nuts!” Lydic joked. “You can almost hear the Fox News director going, ‘Quick! Cut to an immigrant shoplifting! A transgender swimmer! Anything!’”

Later in her “Fox and Friends” interview, Trump teased a new docuseries about her. The first lady said it will be “very different” from the feature-length “Melania” documentary that hit theaters earlier this year and called it more of a “one-on-one” conversation with her.

“Another Melania documentary?” Lydic asked. “Melania, I love you. But unless you’re living with Nathan Fielder in this thing, no one is asking for this. The only thing people want to know is what you fed your kid to make him eight feet tall.”

During her “Fox and Friends” appearance, Trump gave a vague estimation of when her docuseries will be released. She first said it will come out “any day,” adding “maybe November” before concluding, “We don’t have an exact date yet.”

“You don’t have a date yet?” Lydic responded, advising the first lady, “You need a more specific timeline than that! It’s a documentary, not your husband’s war.”

You can watch Lydic’s full “Daily Show” monologue yourself in the video above.