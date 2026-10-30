‘Daily Show’ Roasts Billionaire Tom Steyer as ‘Self-Hating Minority’ for Supporting California Wealth Tax

Despite “The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta’s repeated attempts to sway his stance, Tom Steyer stood his ground as a “self-hating minority” billionaire in support of Prop 40.

Kosta ventured to California in a recent segment of the satirical show Comedy Central show to spotlight the effort to tax billionaires 5% in the state. He interviewed one non-billionaire who plans marches in support of the the uber wealthy, and former gubernatorial candidate and billionaire himself Steyer, who has a distaste for billionaires.

Proposition 40 is on the ballot in California this midterm election. If passed, the one-time tax would force the billionaire class in the Golden State to pay a 5% wealth tax.

“Where are you planning to move once California passes this 5% wealth tax?” Kosta asked, citing other billionaires fleeing the state like Elon Musk.

“I think I’ll move to San Francisco, California,” Steyer said.

“No! You’re going to be taxed in California, 5%. You’re a billionaire. That’s a s–tload of money,” Kosta replied.

“I have never contemplated the idea of moving,” he said. “I love California. I love where I live. We should be taxing the richest people in this society, specifically billionaires.”

Steyer has been a staunch supporter of the proposition, advocating for the measure when he was campaigning to be governor of the state earlier this year.

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“The idea that somebody made the money on their own, without society making that possible is insanely selfish and delusional,” Steyer said.

“We shouldn’t have a very small number of people glomming onto a vastly disproportionate amount of the success in our society, and leaving other people struggling to pay rent, struggling to pay health care, all the things. That is not right,” he added.

“I’ve always read about self-hating minorities, but I’d never met one before,” Kosta quipped.

“The Daily Show” noted that several billionaires left California because of the proposed tax, including Mark Zuckerberg, Musk, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.