‘DWTS’ Season 35 Premiere: Paralympian Ezra Frech Wows With Kelly Clarkson Tango

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35, Episode 1.

“Dancing With the Stars” returned for Season 35 with the first half of its two-night premiere event Tuesday, as this year’s male celebrities brought their A-game to the ballroom.

The series premiere featured eight powerhouse performances from the men as well as all-pro dancers from the 16 professionals, troupe dances and even contestants from “The Next Pro.”

Paralympian Ezra Frech and “Glee” star Harry Shum Jr. particularly wowed the judges earning the top two scores of the night. One star had to be sent home, though. Conner Leavitt and his partner Adele Zaikman were eliminated after receiving the lowest number of combined votes and scores.

Hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro led the night’s festivities, which included a technical difficulty. Online voting on ABC’s website glitched on Night One, so fans were only able to vote via text. Ribeiro revealed that despite the setback the show received double the votes than they did in last season’s premiere — a testament to the growing buzz around the hit competition series.

For a full recap of the night’s dances, keep reading.

Jackson Olson and his partner Emma Slater performed a cha cha to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. The judges were complimentary of the Savanna Bananas baseball player’s performance quality and entertainment value but noted that he needed some work in his technique. Slater, however, was excited to finally be with a partner in his twenties for the first time in her 17 years on the show, saying there were some limitations with her last two partners.

Paralympian track star Ezra Frech wowed with his tango to “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson with his partner Daniella Karagach. The double amputee was born without a left leg and only has two fingers on his left hand. The couple performed a tango routine, which required Frech to lead predominantly on his left side. In spite of his disability, Frech performed one of the most dynamic dances of the night and performed as a true leading man.

“This is why I love ‘Dancing with the Stars’: Showing people what’s possible in the face of adversity, showing people new ways to move,” host Carrie Ann Inaba said, praising the performance.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Harry Shum Jr. turned up the heat on the ballroom floor with his cha cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire. His partner Jenna Johnson surprised the actor on the set of his show “Grey’s Anatomy.” He revealed that he will actively be in production for the medical drama while shooting the dance competition series. Shum Jr. previously danced on “Glee” and as a backup dancer for Beyoncé but had never danced ballroom. All of the judges praised him for his musicality and potential before giving him the highest scores of the night.

“Bachelorette” star and HGTV host Tyler Cameron impressed the judges with his tango to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz with his partner Sharna Burgess. The former football player said he had taken some dance classes to get his GPA up in college but otherwise had no dance experience. The judges said he looked sharped and had potential and musicality. Derek Hough said he needed to improve on his frame and extend through his rib cage, showing off from behind the judging panel.

Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Conner Leavitt, or the nepo-husband from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” as he’s referred to himself on social media, did not quite impress the judges with his chaotic salsa routine. He paired up with the winner of “The Next Pro” Adele Zaikman for his dance to “Whoomp! There It Is” by Tag Team. The judges wanted to see more hip action from the magician. Bruno Tonioli said that Leavitt unfortunately popped at the wrong times most of the time.

Guillermo Rodriguez brought the It Factor to the ballroom Tuesday night, riling up the studio audience and kissing Tonioli on the cheek after his cha cha to “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight. His partner Witney Carson is making history, entering the competition in her second trimester of pregnancy. While the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sidekick did not quite have the technique down (he scored two 3s), Rodriguez had the audience in the palm of his hand.

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood touched on his Texas roots with his cha cha to “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw. He and his partner Rylee Arnold put their chemistry on display as the “Brooke & Connor Make a Podcast” host proved he was more than just funny. Inaba said that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the podcaster but said that many of the moves were incorrect. Hough also wanted more technique.

Taylor Hanson, with partner Britt Stewart performed a quickstep to “Tell Her About It” by Billy Joel. The lead singer of Hanson said this was his first major performance without his brothers. Tonioli complimented Stewart for weaving a lot of technique and content into the dance. Inaba also called the dance a “proper quickstep” that the late Len Goodman would be proud of.

Connor Wood and Ryle Arnold in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

LEADERBOARD: Week 1, Night One