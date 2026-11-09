Daniel Radcliffe Seems Unlikely to Watch HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series: ‘8 Hours Is a Lot of Anything’

Daniel Radcliffe seems unlikely to tune into the new “Harry Potter” TV series on HBO when it debuts later this winter.

In an interview with AP, the actor who originated the titular Boy Who Lived in the film adaptions of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy novels was asked if he planned to watch the hotly anticipated HBO project. Having played Potter himself across eight movies, Radcliffe admitted he wasn’t sure if he was ready to commit to watching.

“I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly,” Radcliffe said. “I’ve been in a lot of ‘Harry Potter’ already – and also I don’t watch any TV.”

He added: “I haven’t seen ‘Breaking Bad.’ I haven’t seen ‘Mad Men.’ I haven’t seen some of the real classics. So, you know, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

The new series premieres over Christmas and stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. Radcliffe was also asked what advice he had for the young actor playing the role he iconized in the Warner Bros. features, and he made it clear he had none because he felt it wasn’t needed.

“I’m really truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice,” Radcliffe said. “He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me. If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, and Dan said you should do this,’ and I’m like, I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews.”

Alongside McLaughlin, the new series stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, with John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The first season debuts on Christmas Day and has already netted a very early Season 2 renewal. Major castings for the second season include Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart, Bonnie Hill as Ginny Weasley, Lenny Rush as Dobby, Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle and Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey.