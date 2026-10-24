Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Kicks Off With Over $200 Million Investment

The episodic budgets are on par with “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us”

Harry Potter
Dominic McLaughlin in HBO's 'Harry Potter' (Photo Credit: HBO)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

HBO’s investment in the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series puts its budget in the same bracket as some of the network’s priciest shows, with the initial cost for the series to date starting off around $200 million.

According to earnings filings from the HBO-owned Plum Jam Productions, which produces the “Harry Potter” series, revenue hit £130.6 million (nearly $175 million) in 2025, when the series began production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

The companies’ revenue in 2024, when preparations began for the series, was £18.4 million (about $25 million), putting the budget for the show’s setup — which is aiming for a seven-season run to portray one J.K. Rowling “Harry Potter” book per season — around £150 million, or just over $200 million.

Kit Harington attends the Apple Original Series "Extrapolations" red carpet premiere
Read Next
'Harry Potter' Recasting: Kit Harington to Play Gilderoy Lockhart, Replacing Nicholas Hoult 

The figures from the filing might not demonstrate the full costs associated with production, given that the company — which exists to assist with filming reimbursements in the U.K. — has been associated with previous productions, including “The Nevers,” when it took on the name Roundabout Productions. HBO declined comment.

But, despite the elevated numbers — the first movie worked on a $125 million budget — an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap that episodic budgets are on par with HBO’s world-building shows like “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.” The final season of “GOT” reportedly cost about $15 million per episode, while “House of the Dragon” has been valued at $15-$20 million and “Last of Us” at $10-$15 million.

Harry-Potter
Janet McTeer in “Harry Potter” (HBO)

The elevated costs also account for an up front investment for HBO to create sets and infrastructure that will be used across the seven seasons, though only two seasons have been officially greenlit, with production on Season 2 kicking off this fall.

That infrastructure even includes a school building for children actors to attend for the next decade.

“Harry Potter” will debut Christmas Day on HBO and HBO Max.

Dominic McLaughlin in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)
Read Next
HBO's New 'Harry Potter' Trailer Brings Snape, Hedwig, Trolls and More

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments