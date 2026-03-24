‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 1 Recap: What You Need to Remember for Season 2

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 is upon us, and though the wait between seasons wasn’t quite as long as some shows have had, it’s still been a minute since that first season finale. So, allow us to catch you up.

Starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively, the Disney+ series picked up years after the Netflix series. Nearly all the characters you know and love returned, and some new faces were added along the way. And Season 2 will add even a few more.

So, here’s what you need to remember heading into the new season this week.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil

In season 1, Matt Murdock is still actively Daredevil-ing all over the place — at least until his best friend is killed. When Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) shoots and kills Foggy, Matt manages to catch up with him, and breaks his “no killing” rule. Or at least, he tries to.

Matt throws Bullseye off a building, assuming the impact will kill him, but it doesn’t. Realizing what he’s done, Matt decides to stop being Daredevil and just focus on helping people via the law. Fortunately, that decision isn’t permanent, and by the end of Season 1, Daredevil is more determined than ever to bring down Kingpin.

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Yes, of course, Kingpin needs to be brought down again; the man is resilient. In Season 1, he manages to get himself elected mayor of New York, despite his criminal history and present. He intends to use a free port to carry out his and his friends’ criminal deeds, and once again run the city.

In an effort to maintain his power, Fisk creates an Anti-Vigilante Task Force, meant to hunt down any vigilante in town — or anyone associated with them. By the end of the season, Fisk has declared martial law in New York City, and is keeping people in literal cages in a warehouse at the port we mentioned.

Ayelet Zurer and Vincent D’Onofrio in “Daredevil: Born Again” (Giovanni Rufino/Marvel)

Karen and Foggy

Sadly, Foggy doesn’t make it past episode one in the first season. But don’t worry, you’ll see Elden Henson onscreen once more in Season 2; we won’t spoil how exactly, but he’ll be there.

Meanwhile, the death of Foggy drove a wedge between Karen and Matt, so Karen briefly went to San Francisco. But, by the end of season one, she has returned to New York, fully ready to help Matt assemble a team to take down Kingpin.

Anyone else?

There are a few other people to remember, including Matt’s now-ex-girlfriend, Heather. See, when he woke up in the hospital, he immediately called out for Karen, rather than Heather. It didn’t exactly sit well, especially as Heather was fresh off the trauma of being attacked by Muse.

Muse is also just important enough to remember, but more as a concept, rather than a person. He was a street artist who was also a therapy client of Heather’s, but eventually attacks her. She manages to kill him, but the encounter leaves an impact.

Then there’s Bullseye and Vanessa. Turns out, Vanessa hired Bullseye to kill Foggy while her husband was away. The Fisks’ marriage was briefly on the rocks, but heading into Season 2, they are a criminal power couple once more.

Meanwhile, Bullseye went to prison but escaped, and attempted to kill Kingpin himself. The Fisks are now in his sights for season two.

Watch the recap by Bullseye: