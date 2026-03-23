What Time Is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 on Disney+?

“Daredevil: Born Again” is born again.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ continuation of Netflix’s “Daredevil” returns Tuesday for a second season. The new episodes will see Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) face off yet again with the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) — now, Mayor Wilson Fisk.

But when do new episodes of “Daredevil: Born Again” start streaming? Read on to find out.

When does “Daredevil: Born Again” start streaming?

The second season of “Daredevil: Born Again” will premiere on Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

How long is “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2?

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with new episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays through May 12.

What happened in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 1?

“Daredevil: Born Again” sees both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk return to their old ways following Fisk’s imprisonment and Matt’s retirement from the Daredevil persona after the death of his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). The series shows Matt and Fisk’s progressive returns to their individual personas as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and the Kingpin — parallels!

At the end of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 1, Fisk has ascended to the seat of New York’s Mayor, removing his primary opposition in the police department and declaring martial law. He also declares an end to vigilantism in New York City, sending Matt and Karen into hiding.

By the end of the season, Matt and Karen have assembled a small group of allies to fight against Kingpin’s reign. The season also saw vigilantes such as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Swordsman (Tony Dalton) captured and imprisoned, although Punisher escaped in a mid-credits scene — just in time for his Disney+ special!

Who will be in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2?

Most of the primary characters from “Daredevil: Born Again” will return for the show’s second season: Matt, Karen, Kingpin, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), among others. The Punisher is not expected to return.

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 also marks the return of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones to the Marvel world. Ritter appeared alongside Daredevil in the Netflix series “The Defenders.”

Matthew Lillard marks another major addition to the cast, playing a mysterious character called Mr. Charles.

Will there be more “Daredevil: Born Again”?

“Daredevil: Born Again” has already been renewed for a third season. The Punisher is also set to premiere in both his own Disney+ special and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Watch the trailer