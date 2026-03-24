‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“Daredevil: Born Again” is back as one of the few MCU shows to earn a second season.

The second season of the street-level superhero series puts Daredevil on a collision course with the, now mayor, Wilson Fisk. The hero will need to rally fans old and new together to face off against Kingpin’s crackdown on vigilantism. The show also brings back Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones for a Marvel Netflix reunion.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Disney+’s “Daredevil: Born Again.”

When does “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 come out?

The second season of “Daredevil: Born Again” releases on Tuesday, March 24 at at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

How can I watch “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2?

The second season will be available to stream on Disney+ – where the first season of the show and the rest of the MCU library is available.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 will drop weekly on Disney+ – for the most part. There is a bit of a wonky release schedule in the middle of the season but expect new episodes of the show available Tuesdays on the streamer at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – March 24

Episode 2 – March 31

Episode 3 – March 31

Episode 4 – April 7

Episode 5 – April 14

Episode 6 – April 21

Episode 7 – April 28

Episode 8 – May 5

The week following the “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 finale be sure to tune in again. A special focusing on Jon Bernthal’s character The Punisher will air on Disney+. It’s likely to bridge the gap Frank Castle has from Daredevil’s show to his appearance in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

What is “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 about?

The second season of “Daredevil: Born Again” picks up where the first season left off. New York City is under martial law as Mayor Wilson Fisk makes a crackdown on vigilantism. In order to combat this new task force, Daredevil will need to rally allies old and new to face off against Kingpin.

Who is in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2?

The show stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. They are joined in Season 2 by Deborah Ann Woll, Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, and Wilson Bethel. The second season also adds Matthew Lillard and Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones.

Watch the trailer: