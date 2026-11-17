David Letterman will return to Netflix for the seventh season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” on Dec. 15.

The new season will feature long-form conversations Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and free climber Alex Honnold.

The first teaser for Season 7 sees the acclaimed late night host fly fishing with Kimmel, throwing bowling balls off buildings with Roberts, and letting Honnold scale the side of his house.

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Letterman asked Damon about his feud with Kimmel, while Kimmel shared that Letterman taught him how to host a late night program. Roberts showed up to her interview in an “I <3 David Letterman” shirt, and Honnold shared that he could scale the walls.

The late night host started his Netflix talk show in 2018. He has since aired 31 episodes across six seasons, featuring a range of guests from politicians to musicians to comedians. Notable guests include Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, JAY-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Michael B. Jordan, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, Billie Eilish and Adam Sandler.

The series was awarded an Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024 and has received eight Emmy nominations in its six seasons.

Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay executive produce the series for Worldwide Pants with Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson, and Yolanda T. Cochran executive producing for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment.

Tommy Alter, John Nemeth, Hunter Speese, and Adam Donnelly will serve as producers on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment.