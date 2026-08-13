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David Letterman Welcomes Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel to ‘My Next Guest’

Season 7 of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” returns later this year on Netflix

JD Knapp
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" (Credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix)
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As always, David Letterman’s next guests for “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” are in need of no introduction.

That’s because Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and “Skyscraper Live” climber Alex Honnold are set to join the late night veteran for Season 7 of his Netflix talk show later this year, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The update comes shortly after last year’s sixth season earned the series its eighth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special (formerly Outstanding Informational Series or Special), having previously won the category in 2024.

“Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’ has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night,” per the logline.

So far, the talk show has aired 31 episodes across six seasons and four specials — with Caitlin Clark, Adam Sandler, Michael B. Jordan, MrBeast and Jason Bateman appearing in 2025.

Executive producers include Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants;  and Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment, with Tommy Alter, John Nemeth, Hunter Speese and Adam Donnelly as producers.

The first six seasons of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the March 3, 2026 edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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