Desi Lydic Thinks Trump Wants to Be a Real Housewife More Than a ‘Wannabe Authoritarian’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Desi Lydic laid into Donald Trump for this week’s White House press ban and threatening U.N. speech, slamming the president as “a messy bitch who lives for the drama.”

The comedian addressed the drama during Tuesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where she suggested that the president would rather be a Real Housewife on Bravo than a “wannabe authoritarian.”

Specifically, as Lydic’s monologue came to a close, “The Daily Show” highlighted Trump’s tantrum outside the United Nations, where he snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for covering his New York City trip.

“OK, I say this as a woman and with all due respect to women everywhere, but have you ever seen such a bitch?” Lydic ripped. “Such a bitch. This here is what the press ban is about. It’s what all the U.N. threats are about.”

She added: “Yes, this man is a wannabe authoritarian, but he’s also a wannabe Real Housewife, picking fights wherever he goes, whenever he can, because he’s a messy bitch who lives for the drama.”

As Lydic went on, she said viewers shouldn’t be worried “about what Trump might do when the cameras aren’t on him,” adding, “because this thirsty attention slut would never let that happen.”

“I mean, after all, without the media there to fight with, Trump would have to be alone with his own thoughts, whatever those are,” she concluded.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Lydic applauded Fox News for standing with the other media outlets in pulling their coverage and boycotting White House events.

Play video

“Even Fox News joined the boycott. Fox News! Yeah,” Lydic told her studio audience. “The channel whose lead story last night was ‘president has massive hog.’”

She further quipped: “This is the smartest thing Fox News has done since tricking Trump into taking Pete Hegseth away from them.”

Watch Lydic’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.