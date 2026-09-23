Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Desi Lydic Thinks Trump Wants to Be a Real Housewife More Than a ‘Wannabe Authoritarian’

“He’s a messy bitch who lives for the drama,” the “Daily Show” host says

Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic hosts the Sept. 22 episode of "The Daily Show" (Photo credit: Comedy Central)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Desi Lydic laid into Donald Trump for this week’s White House press ban and threatening U.N. speech, slamming the president as “a messy bitch who lives for the drama.”

The comedian addressed the drama during Tuesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where she suggested that the president would rather be a Real Housewife on Bravo than a “wannabe authoritarian.”

Specifically, as Lydic’s monologue came to a close, “The Daily Show” highlighted Trump’s tantrum outside the United Nations, where he snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for covering his New York City trip.

“OK, I say this as a woman and with all due respect to women everywhere, but have you ever seen such a bitch?” Lydic ripped. “Such a bitch. This here is what the press ban is about. It’s what all the U.N. threats are about.”

Read Next
Kamala Harris Calls Trump's Media Ban 'Absolutely Abhorrent'

She added: “Yes, this man is a wannabe authoritarian, but he’s also a wannabe Real Housewife, picking fights wherever he goes, whenever he can, because he’s a messy bitch who lives for the drama.”

As Lydic went on, she said viewers shouldn’t be worried “about what Trump might do when the cameras aren’t on him,” adding, “because this thirsty attention slut would never let that happen.”

“I mean, after all, without the media there to fight with, Trump would have to be alone with his own thoughts, whatever those are,” she concluded.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Lydic applauded Fox News for standing with the other media outlets in pulling their coverage and boycotting White House events.

“Even Fox News joined the boycott. Fox News! Yeah,” Lydic told her studio audience. “The channel whose lead story last night was ‘president has massive hog.’”

She further quipped: “This is the smartest thing Fox News has done since tricking Trump into taking Pete Hegseth away from them.”

Watch Lydic’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

Donna Ganger, mother of Renée Good (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Read Next
ICE Shooting Victim Renée Good’s Mom Says She Voted for Trump, Slams His Immigration Enforcement as ‘Madness’

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments