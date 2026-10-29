‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Release Schedule: Here’s When New Episodes Come Out

Dexter is back for more.

Season 2 of “Dexter: Resurrection” kicks off on Paramount+ this week, bringing Michael C. Hall and fan favorites from Season 1 back to our screens. Per the official synopsis: “The second season of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen.”

All the while Dexter himself is having a mid-life crisis, and his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) “continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.”

So, here’s when you can watch new episodes this season.

When does it premiere?

Season 2 of “Dexter: Resurrection” premieres on Oct. 30 on the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

How many episodes are there?

There will be 10 episodes in this season of “Dexter: Resurrection.”

When do new episodes come out?

Paramount+ didn’t opt for a binge release on this series, so you’ll have to tune in weekly on Fridays. Here’s how the season works out on the calendar:

Episode 1: Premieres Friday, Oct. 30

Premieres Friday, Oct. 30 Episode 2: Premieres Friday, Nov. 6

Premieres Friday, Nov. 6 Episode 3: Premieres Friday, Nov. 13

Premieres Friday, Nov. 13 Episode 4: Premieres Friday, Nov. 20

Premieres Friday, Nov. 20 Episode 5: Premieres Friday, Nov. 27

Premieres Friday, Nov. 27 Episode 6: Premieres Friday, Dec. 4

Premieres Friday, Dec. 4 Episode 7: Premieres Friday, Dec. 11

Premieres Friday, Dec. 11 Episode 8: Premieres Friday, Dec. 18

Premieres Friday, Dec. 18 Episode 9: Premieres Friday, Dec. 25

Premieres Friday, Dec. 25 Episode 10 (finale): Premieres Friday, Jan. 1

Watch the trailer: