Brian Cox to Play the New York Ripper in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

Brian Cox is joining the cast of “Dexter: Resurrection,” according to multiple media reports. The “Succession” star will play a serial killer with the nickname The New York Ripper in the second season of the drama, which will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The Emmy winner will be a series regular. The New York Ripper was introduced in Season 1 as an unidentified killer NYPD detective Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf) failed to catch. After his reign of terror years ago, the serial killer continued to bask in his infamy by taunting the survivors of his murder spree. At the end of the season, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) found the New York Ripper’s file and learned that his name is Don Framt.

“Dexter: Resurrection” takes place 10 weeks after the events of “Dexter: New Blood.” After recovering from a nearly fatal gunshot wound, Dexter traces his missing son Harrison (Jack Alcott) to New York City. But he isn’t the only one new to the city that never sleeps. Hot on Dexter’s heels is former captain of the Miami Metro Homicide unit Angel Batista (David Zayas).

In addition to Hall, Alcott and Zayas, Season 1 of the Paramount+ with Showtime original starred Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez and James Remar. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian also guest starred in the season.

The series comes from showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips. In addition to Phillips, Season 1 of “Dexter: Resurrection” was executive produced by Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Marcos Siega. The series comes from Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.