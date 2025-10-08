‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ is reviving “Dexter: Resurrection” for a second season, with a writers room for the Showtime original series’ next installment now open.

“Dexter: Resurrection” is a continuation of “Dexter New Blood,” following the reunion of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) with his son Harrison (Jack Alcott), as they navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps. The series comes from showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips.

“Dexter: Resurrection” Season 1 is available to watch on Paramount+ for Premium plan subscribers. In addition to Phillips and Hall, Season 1 was executive produced by Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Marcos Siega.

Paramount Television Studios, which was revived after being shuttered last year, and Counterpart Studios serve as producers.

The renewal comes after the prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin,” which followed the character as a student in the ’90s, was canceled after being previously greenlit for a second season.

The cancellation came as Paramount’s new streaming and TV leadership reviewed the company’s slate following Skydance’s $8 billion acquisition.

In addition to “Dexter: Resurrection,” Paramount+’s new leadership has greenlit the Jeremy Strong-led limited series “9/12” and given a straight-to-series order for the Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning-led legal thriller “Discretion.”