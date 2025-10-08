Paramount+ Greenlights Jeremy Strong-Led Limited Series ‘9/12’

Paramount+ has greenlit the Jeremy Strong-led “9/12,” a limited drama series that will begin production in summer 2026 and launch on the streamer in 2027.

“9/12” dramatizes a landmark case that reshaped the fight for accountability: a relentless legal war that stretched nearly a decade to secure almost $1 billion in compensation for first responders who fell gravely ill in the wake of 9/11.

Strong portrays class action lawyer Jason Smith, who risked everything to take on entrenched institutions, exposing the politics, greed, corruption and betrayal that compounded tragedy set against the emergency workers’ extraordinary unity and unflinching bravery as The World Trade Center was collapsing.

“9/12” is written and executive produced by Tobias Lindholm (“TheInvestigation,” “A War”) and “Frank Pugliese” (House of Cards). Lindholm is also director and Strong is an executive producer.

“Though rooted in the unprecedented attacks of September 11, 2001, 9/12 speaks to struggles that reach far beyond that day. It asks what happens when those who risked everything are abandoned by the very institutions meant to protect them,” Lindolhm said in a statement. “The series is a testament to human strength and perseverance in the face of unthinkable adversity—the very tension that compelled me to tell this story.”

“9/12 is about the best of us—our first responders whose official response time on 9/11 was five seconds. It is about a moment of unity and togetherness in this divided country, when, amidst the wreckage, we rebuilt and rose again from the rubble,” Strong added. “But it is also about the ways our institutions failed to respond to those heroes—whom we pledged we would never forget—in their moment of greatest need. 9/12 is a story about justice, about the restitution of human dignity and about the real-life heroes of this country who we must never forget. Tobias Lindholm is one of the world’s greatest writer/directors and has the depth, restraint, integrity, clarity and power to honor this story.”

The six-episode series is the first original production under the new Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios leadership Cindy Holland, Jane Wiseman, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell. Paramount Television Studios produces in collaboration with SISTER.

“This project reminds us why storytelling matters,” Wiseman said. “Working with visionaries like Tobias, Frank, and Jeremy has set the tone for the kind of ambitious, resonant narratives Paramount+ will champion.”

“Tobias has created a heroic underdog story that we know Jeremy will brilliantly bring to life,” Thunell added. “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Frank and we are equally proud to partner with Sister on this timeless story as our first limited series for our Paramount+.”

