Gabriel Luna Boards ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 as Serial Killer Guest Star

Gabriel Luna has joined the cast of the upcoming second season of “Dexter: Resurrection” as a serial killer guest star.

Luna will guest star in Paramount+’s “Dexter: Resurrection” as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name “The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger.” He will appear opposite Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” “Six Feet Under”), who stars as the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

Luna will join Krysten Ritter, who is slated to return as a guest star in Season 2. Additional previously announced cast members include Brian Cox, who will appear as the New York Ripper, Uma Thurman, who will reprise her role as Charley as well as Dan Stevens, who will play the Five Borough Killer.

Bokeem Woodbine will play Capt. Mixon, while Nona Parker Johnson plays Fiona Mixon.

Luna most recently starred in “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” as Detective Rafael Tovar and was recognized for his performance with a best supporting actor win at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television. His previous credits include “The Last of Us,” “The Astronaut,” “Fubar” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Next up, Luna will star in “The Terminal List” opposite Chris Pratt and is set to reprise his role as Tommy Miller in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which earned him an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Hailing from Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, “Dexter: Resurrection” is executive produced by Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips as well as Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns.

Additional EPs include John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson.

Luna is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360 & Ziffren Brittenham.