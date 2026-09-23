‘Victoria’: Diane Lane Joins Li Jun Li in Hulu Limited Series

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Diane Lane has found her next big TV role. The actress has joined the cast of “Victoria,” a Hulu limited series headlined by Li Jun Li.

Set in the cutthroat world of San Francisco’s elite, the erotic thriller follows “a brilliant con artist who finds herself in a dark web of power, luxury and the crosshairs of a seductive killer who knows her secrets,” according to the show’s official logline.

Lane will play Lee Calloway, “a savvy venture capitalist accustomed to getting what she wants and [who] has worked too hard to let anyone stand between her and the win.” Li Jun Li stars as Maxine Tao, “a sophisticated and cunning con woman who is thrust into the seductive, high-stakes world of venture capital after a chance encounter grants her the grift of a lifetime.”

The series is created, written and executive produced by showrunner Christy Hall. Geeta Vasant Patel (“Lanterns,” “House of the Dragon”) directs the pilot and executive produces. Executive producers also include Lilly Burns, Elise Henderson and Tony Hernandez for Counterpart Studios; Li Jun Li serves as co-producer. Onyx Collective and Counterpart Studios produce the show.

Lane is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors. She will next star in Mike Flanagan’s “The Exorcist” alongside Scarlett Johansson, along with a recurring role in the Nick Kroll-led Netflix comedy series “A Hundred Percent.” She most recently starred in the Jan Komasa thriller “Anniversary” with Phoebe Dynevor and Kyle Chandler. Lane also starred in “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” alongside Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny and Tom Hollander, for which she received an Emmy nomination. She also starred in Netflix’s “A Man in Full” and Disney’s “Inside Out 2.”

Lane is repped by CAA, Range and Weintraub.