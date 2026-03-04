FX Sets Series Order for ‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould’s ‘Disinherited’

FX has set a series order for “Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould’s new crime series “Disinherited.”

“In ‘Disinherited,’ Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen star as a pair of scrappy sisters thrust by an unexpected inheritance into a world of generational wealth and long-buried crimes,” a brief plot description from FX reads. The cast also includes Karl Glusman, Alan Ruck, Katja Herbers, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Higginbotham.

“Disinherited is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that defines FX,” FX Entertainment president Gina Balian said in a statement. “With Peter Gould at the helm, this is a deeply human story about family, power and consequence, that plays with high moral stakes. And at the center of it all is a pair of sisters for whom it’s impossible not to root for as we watch this David vs. Goliath story unfold.”

“Disinherited” is executive produced by Peter Gould, who also directed the pilot. EPs also include Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street. The show is produced by FX Productions. The project joins

This marks Gould’s first TV project since co-creating “Better Call Saul.” He ran the first two seasons alongisde co-creator Vince Gilligan before taking over as sole showrunner for the remainder of its run. Before that he was a writer and producer on “Breaking Bad.” He made his TV directorial debut on Season 4 of “Breaking Bad.” He also wrote the HBO) film “Too Big to Fail,” directed by Oscar winner Curtis Hanson.

Since the end of “Better Call Saul,” co-creator Vince Gilligan moved to Apple TV, where his new series “Pluribus” has received widespread critical acclaim.

T-Street was formed in 2019 by Johnson and Bergman. TV projects under the banner include Peacock’s “Poker Face,” Netflix’s “Three Body Problem,” and a still untitled golf comedy starring Will Ferrell set to premiere this year.